N’Guessan leads E. Tennessee St. over S. Utah 70-58

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Lucas N’Guessan had 18 points as East Tennessee State defeated Southern Utah 70-58 on Sunday.

Patrick Good had 16 points for East Tennessee State (5-1), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Isaiah Tisdale added eight rebounds.

Dwayne Morgan had 20 points for the Thunderbirds (3-3). Harrison Butler added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Jakolby Long had 10 points.

John Knight III, whose 14.0 points per game entering the matchup led the Thunderbirds, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6) and finished with five points.

The game was part of the Maui on the Mainland tournament.