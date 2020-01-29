N. Fla. looks to extend streak vs Stetson

Stetson (11-11, 5-2) vs. North Florida (12-10, 5-2)

UNF Arena, Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Stetson. In its last five wins against the Hatters, North Florida has won by an average of 13 points. Stetson’s last win in the series came on Jan. 28, 2017, an 88-74 victory.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: North Florida has been fueled by senior leadership while Stetson has relied on freshmen this year. Seniors Carter Hendricksen, Ivan Gandia-Rosa, Garrett Sams, Wajid Aminu and JT Escobar have collectively accounted for 81 percent of North Florida’s scoring this season and 89 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. On the other hand, freshmen Rob Perry, Mahamadou Diawara, Christiaan Jones, Jahlil Rawley and Wheza Panzo have collectively accounted for 77 percent of all Stetson scoring, including 95 percent of the team’s points over its last five.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Ospreys have given up just 71 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 79.4 per game they allowed to non-conference opponents.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Gandia-Rosa has had his hand in 43 percent of all North Florida field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 21 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Stetson has scored 59.5 points per game and allowed 54.5 over its four-game road winning streak.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Ospreys have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Hatters. North Florida has 31 assists on 74 field goals (41.9 percent) over its past three outings while Stetson has assists on 24 of 66 field goals (36.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Florida as a collective unit has made 12 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Division I teams.