N. Fla., Liberty put streaks on line

North Florida (18-10, 11-2) vs. Liberty (24-3, 10-2)

Vines Center, Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida looks for its seventh straight conference win against Liberty. North Florida’s last Atlantic Sun loss came against the Lipscomb Bisons 85-73 on Jan. 25. Liberty is coming off a 62-49 win over NJIT in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: North Florida has benefited heavily from its seniors. Ivan Gandia-Rosa, Garrett Sams, Wajid Aminu and JT Escobar have collectively accounted for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 57 percent of all Ospreys points over the team’s last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Caleb Homesley has directly created 43 percent of all Liberty field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 26 field goals and six assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: North Florida is a perfect 8-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.8 percent or less. The Ospreys are 10-10 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

STREAK STATS: Liberty has won its last 12 home games, scoring an average of 68.1 points while giving up 46.8.

DID YOU KNOW: The Liberty offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.1 percent of its possessions, which is the 22nd-best rate in the country. The North Florida defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.6 percent of all possessions (ranked 320th among Division I teams).