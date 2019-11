N. Fla. goes for first win vs Florida National

Florida National vs. North Florida (0-1)

UNF Arena, Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The North Florida Ospreys will be taking on the Conquistadors of NAIA school Florida National. North Florida lost 74-59 at Florida in its most recent game.

LAST TIME: North Florida put up 104 points and prevailed by 28 over Florida National when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: North Florida went 4-9 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Ospreys offense put up 72.1 points per matchup across those 13 games.