N. Dakota squares off against Northland

Northland vs. North Dakota (4-7)

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks, North Dakota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The North Dakota Fighting Hawks are set to battle the LumberJacks of Division III Northland. North Dakota lost 98-82 at Eastern Washington in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: North Dakota’s Marlon Stewart, Kienan Walter and Billy Brown have combined to score 38 percent of the team’s points this season, including 43 percent of all Fighting Hawks scoring over the last five games.NIFTY FILIP: In 11 appearances this season, North Dakota’s Filip Rebraca has shot 62.5 percent.

A YEAR AGO: North Dakota put up 104 and came away with a 56-point win over Northland when these two teams faced off a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: North Dakota went 2-7 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Fighting Hawks put up 65.1 points per matchup across those nine contests.