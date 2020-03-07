N. Dakota, SD meet in Summit League quarters

No. 6 seed North Dakota (13-17, 7-9) vs. No. 3 seed South Dakota (20-11, 10-6)

Summit League Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota is set to meet South Dakota in the quarterfinals of the Summit League tournament. South Dakota swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 29, when the Coyotes outshot North Dakota 54.2 percent to 47.4 percent and hit 14 more free throws en route to the 77-67 victory.

Article continues below ...

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Tyler Hagedorn, Stanley Umude, Triston Simpson, Tyler Peterson and Cody Kelley have collectively accounted for 83 percent of South Dakota’s scoring this season. For North Dakota, Marlon Stewart, Kienan Walter and Billy Brown have collectively scored 47 percent of the team’s points this season, including 51 percent of all Fighting Hawks points over their last five.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Stewart has either made or assisted on 54 percent of all North Dakota field goals over the last three games. Stewart has 29 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: North Dakota is 0-12 when its offense scores 70 points or fewer. South Dakota is a perfect 9-0 when it holds opponents to 69 or fewer points.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: South Dakota is a perfect 9-0 when it holds an opponent to 69 points or fewer. The Coyotes are 11-11 when opponents score more than 69 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The South Dakota offense has scored 79.9 points per game this season, ranking the Coyotes 14th nationally. The North Dakota defense has allowed 75 points per game to opponents (ranked 263rd).