N. Dakota goes up against North Central (MN)

North Central (MN) vs. North Dakota (1-4)

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks, North Dakota; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The North Dakota Fighting Hawks will be taking on the Rams of Division III North Central (MN). North Dakota lost 79-56 on the road to Minnesota in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Filip Rebraca has averaged 16.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks this year for North Dakota. Marlon Stewart has complemented Rebraca with 15.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Marlon Stewart has had his hand in 41 percent of all North Dakota field goals over the last three games. Marlon Stewart has 15 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Dakota went 2-7 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Fighting Hawks offense scored 65.1 points per matchup across those nine games.