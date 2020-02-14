N. Colorado looks to sweep Sac State

Northern Colorado (16-8, 9-4) vs. Sacramento State (13-10, 6-8)

The Hornets Nest, Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State seeks revenge on Northern Colorado after dropping the first matchup in Greeley. The teams last met on Jan. 16, when the Bears outshot Sacramento State from the field 48 percent to 39.6 percent and made seven more 3-pointers en route to a 71-52 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Northern Colorado’s Jonah Radebaugh, Kai Edwards and Trent Harris have combined to score 47 percent of the team’s points this season, including 59 percent of all Bears scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Radebaugh has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Northern Colorado field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 14 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Northern Colorado is 0-6 when opposing teams score 69 or more points. Sacramento State is a perfect 6-0 when its offense scores at least 68 points.

PERFECT WHEN: The Hornets are 5-0 when they turn the ball over 10 times or fewer and 8-10 when they exceed 10 turnovers. The Bears are 9-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.7 percent or worse, and 7-8 when opponents exceed that percentage.

DID YOU KNOW: The Northern Colorado defense has allowed only 62.5 points per game to opponents, which is the 25th-best mark in the country. The Sacramento State offense has produced just 60.9 points through 23 games (ranked 310th among Division I teams).