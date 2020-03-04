N. Colorado looks to sweep Montana

Northern Colorado (20-9, 13-5) vs. Montana (18-11, 14-4)

Dahlberg Arena, Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana seeks revenge on Northern Colorado after dropping the first matchup in Greeley. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 4, when Montana made just four foul shots on six attempts while the Bears hit 18 of 22 on their way to a 74-66 victory.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Sayeed Pridgett, Kendal Manuel and Jared Samuelson have combined to score 59 percent of Montana’s points this season and 69 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Northern Colorado, Jonah Radebaugh, Kai Edwards and Trent Harris have collectively scored 49 percent of the team’s points this season, including 61 percent of all Bears points over their last five.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Radebaugh has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Northern Colorado field goals over the last three games. Radebaugh has 23 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Northern Colorado is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 20-4 when scoring at least 64.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Northern Colorado is a perfect 12-0 when it holds an opponent to 61 points or fewer. The Bears are 8-9 when opponents score more than 61.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Colorado as a team has made 10.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is sixth-most among Division I teams.