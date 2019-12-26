N. Colorado looks to extend streak vs Portland St.

Northern Colorado (7-4, 0-0) vs. Portland State (6-6, 0-0)

The Viking Pavilion, Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Portland State. Northern Colorado has won by an average of 11 points in its last five wins over the Vikings. Portland State’s last win in the series came on March 8, 2016, a 74-67 win.

SENIOR STUDS: Northern Colorado’s Jonah Radebaugh, Trent Harris and Kai Edwards have combined to score 45 percent of the team’s points this season, including 53 percent of all Bears scoring over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Radebaugh has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Northern Colorado field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 26 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Vikings have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bears. Portland State has 53 assists on 91 field goals (58.2 percent) across its past three outings while Northern Colorado has assists on 33 of 86 field goals (38.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Northern Colorado defense has held opponents to just 60.7 points per game, the 25th-lowest in Division I. Portland State has allowed an average of 74.1 points through 12 games (ranked 232nd, nationally).