N. Colorado looks to extend streak vs Idaho State

Idaho State (6-12, 3-6) vs. Northern Colorado (12-7, 5-3)

Bank of Colorado Arena, Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Idaho State. In its last five wins against the Bengals, Northern Colorado has won by an average of 11 points. Idaho State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 19, 2017, a 73-69 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Northern Colorado’s Jonah Radebaugh, Kai Edwards and Trent Harris have collectively scored 46 percent of the team’s points this season, including 48 percent of all Bears scoring over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Radebaugh has been directly responsible for 54 percent of all Northern Colorado field goals over the last three games. Radebaugh has 16 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 69: Northern Colorado is 0-5 this year when it allows 69 points or more and 12-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 69.

PERFECT WHEN: Northern Colorado is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes at least 77.8 percent of its free throws. The Bears are 7-7 when they shoot below 77.8 percent from the line.

DID YOU KNOW: The Northern Colorado offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.2 percent of its possessions, which is the eighth-best rate in the country. The Idaho State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 290th among Division I teams).