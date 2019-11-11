N. Colorado faces Colorado Christian

Colorado Christian vs. Northern Colorado (1-1)

Bank of Colorado Arena, Greeley, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Northern Colorado Bears will be taking on the Cougars of Division II Colorado Christian. Northern Colorado is coming off an 83-61 win at home over Incarnate Word in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Northern Colorado’s Trent Harris, Jonah Radebaugh and Kai Edwards have collectively scored 40 percent of all Bears points this season.BODIE BEYOND THE ARC: Through two games, Northern Colorado’s Bodie Hume has connected on 17.6 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 91.7 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Colorado went 4-5 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Bears put up 75.4 points per contest across those nine contests.