N. Arizona seeks revenge on Sac State

Sacramento State (11-6, 4-4) vs. Northern Arizona (10-7, 4-4)

Walkup Skydome, Flagstaff, Arizona; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State goes for the season sweep over Northern Arizona after winning the previous matchup in Sacramento. The teams last played each other on Jan. 9, when the Hornets shot 48.1 percent from the field while limiting Northern Arizona’s shooters to just 41.8 percent en route to a 64-57 victory.

STEPPING UP: Northern Arizona’s Cameron Shelton has averaged 13.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists while Brooks DeBisschop has put up 10.9 points and 7.6 rebounds. For the Hornets, Joshua Patton has averaged 14 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks while Ethan Esposito has put up 10.2 points and 5.4 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Lumberjacks have given up just 69.1 points per game across eight conference games. That’s an improvement from the 73.9 per game they gave up in non-conference play.SHELTON CAN SHOOT: Shelton has connected on 26.7 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 8 over his last five games. He’s also converted 67.4 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Lumberjacks are 7-0 when they turn the ball over 11 times or fewer and 3-7 when they exceed 11 turnovers. The Hornets are 6-0 when recording at least 12 offensive rebounds and 5-6 when they fall short of that total.

COLD SPELL: Sacramento State has lost its last five road games, scoring 52 points, while allowing 64.6 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Sacramento State defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 38.3 percent, the 19th-best mark in the country. Northern Arizona has allowed opponents to shoot 45.4 percent from the field through 17 games (ranked 293rd).