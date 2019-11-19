N. Arizona battles Benedictine Mesa

Benedictine Mesa vs. Northern Arizona (1-1)

Walkup Skydome, Flagstaff, Arizona; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks are set to battle the Redhawks of NAIA member Benedictine Mesa. Northern Arizona is coming off a 105-32 win at home against American Indian College in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Cameron Shelton has averaged 15 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists this year for Northern Arizona. Luke Avdalovic is also a primary contributor, with 14 points per game.SHELTON IS SHARP: Through two games, Northern Arizona’s Cameron Shelton has connected on 50 percent of the four 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Arizona went 2-8 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last year. The Lumberjacks scored 72 points per contest across those 10 games.