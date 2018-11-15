Myrtle Beach Invitational begins play Thursday with 4 games

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — The Myrtle Beach Invitational begins play Thursday with St. Joseph’s against Wake Forest.

That is the first of four games in the day’s first round for the eight-team field, which includes two power-conference teams in the Demon Deacons of the Atlantic Coast Conference and West Virginia of the Big 12.

UCF and Cal State Fullerton meet in the second game, followed by Valparaiso against Western Kentucky.

West Virginia plays the day’s final game against Monmouth. It will be the Mountaineers’ first game since losing at home to Buffalo, a loss that knocked them from No. 13 in the preseason AP Top 25 to unranked to start the week.