MWC play starts for Boise State, NM

Boise State (4-2, 0-0) vs. New Mexico (7-2, 0-0)

Dreamstyle Arena, Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State visits New Mexico as MWC play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, each team finished with eight wins and 12 losses.

.ACCURATE ALSTON JR.: Derrick Alston Jr. has connected on 36.8 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 31 over his last five games. He’s also made 87.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: New Mexico is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes at least 73.1 percent of its free throws. The Lobos are 1-2 when they shoot below 73.1 percent from the line.

STREAK STATS: New Mexico has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 88.8 points while giving up 72.4.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Boise State offense has turned the ball over on 15 percent of its possessions, the 11th-best mark in Division I. 22 percent of all New Mexico possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Lobos are ranked 294th, nationally).