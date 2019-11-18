MVSU hopes to end skid vs La. Tech

Mississippi Valley State (0-4) vs. Louisiana Tech (2-1)

Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State looks to end its four-game losing streak as it battles Louisiana Tech. Mississippi Valley State is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. Louisiana Tech lost 82-72 to Creighton on Saturday.

SQUAD LEADERS: The explosive Michael Green is averaging 21.3 points to lead the way for the Delta Devils. Jordan Lyons is also a primary contributor, accounting for 8.3 points and six rebounds per game. The Bulldogs have been led by DaQuan Bracey, who is averaging 14 points, 4.7 assists and 2.7 steals.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Green has connected on 42.9 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 13 over his last three games. He’s also made 60 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Mississippi Valley State has scored 70.5 points per game and allowed 119.5 over its four-game road losing streak.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The disruptive Louisiana Tech defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 27.2 percent of all possessions, the 25th-best rate among Division I teams. Mississippi Valley State has a forced-turnover percentage of only 10.7 percent through four games (ranking the Delta Devils 353rd).