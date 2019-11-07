MVSU goes up against Utah

Mississippi Valley State (0-1) vs. Utah (1-0)

Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State goes up against Utah in an early season matchup. Mississippi Valley State fell 110-74 at Iowa State in its last outing. Utah is coming off a 79-74 win over Nevada in its most recent game.

LAST TIME: Utah scored 98 and came away with a 35-point win over MVSU when these two teams met last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi Valley State went 1-12 against non-conference teams last season. In those 13 games, the Delta Devils gave up 86 points per game while scoring 60.2 per contest. Utah went 6-6 in non-conference play, averaging 73.5 points and allowing 72.9 per game in the process.