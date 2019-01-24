MVC suspends Evansville coach 1 game for criticizing refs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The Missouri Valley Conference has given Evansville coach Walter McCarty a one-game suspension for criticizing the referees after Wednesday’s 78-66 loss at Drake.

He will sit out Saturday’s game at Northern Iowa. Conference Commissioner Doug Elgin made the announcement Thursday.

McCarty made his comments on the local postgame radio show after Drake shot 20 free throws. The Purple Aces had 11 free-throw attempts.

The first-year coach issued a statement saying he accepted responsibility for the comments and he allowed his emotions to “get the best of me.” In the statement, he apologized to the refs, the conference, players and fans.