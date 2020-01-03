Murray State looks to extend streak vs Southeast Mo.

Southeast Missouri (4-10, 0-1) vs. Murray State (8-5, 1-0)

CFSB Center, Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State looks for its 13th straight conference win against Southeast Missouri. Murray State’s last OVC loss came against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 88-68 on Jan. 31, 2019. Southeast Missouri fell 78-63 at Austin Peay in its last outing.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Tevin Brown has put up 17.2 points and 5.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Racers. KJ Williams is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 11.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. The Redhawks are led by Sage Tolbert, who is averaging 8.8 points and 6.7 rebounds.TERRIFIC TEVIN: Brown has connected on 45.5 percent of the 88 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 14 for 24 over the last three games. He’s also made 72.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Southeast Missouri is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 4-3 when scoring at least 65.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Murray State is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least five opposing shots. The Racers are 3-5 this season when they block fewer than five shots.

DID YOU KNOW: Murray State gets to the line more often than any other OVC team. The Racers have averaged 23 free throws per game this season.