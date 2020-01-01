Murray State looks for home win vs UTM

UT Martin (4-7, 0-0) vs. Murray State (7-5, 0-0)

CFSB Center, Murray, Kentucky; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State looks for its seventh straight win over UT Martin at CFSB Center. The last victory for the Skyhawks at Murray State was a 69-68 win on Feb. 28, 2013.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their freshmen this year. Tevin Brown, DaQuan Smith and Demond Robinson have combined to score 39 percent of Murray State’s points this season and 49 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For UT Martin, Parker Stewart, Quintin Dove, Miles Thomas and Eman Sertovic have collectively accounted for 59 percent of all UT Martin scoring.SOLID STEWART: Stewart has connected on 39.1 percent of the 87 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 25 over the last three games. He’s also converted 69.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UT Martin is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 75 points and 4-0 when scoring at least 75.

STREAK STATS: UT Martin has dropped its last four road games, scoring 69 points and allowing 91.3 points during those contests. Murray State has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 83.7 points while giving up 49.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Murray State has attempted the second-most free throws among all OVC teams. The Racers have averaged 22.4 free throws per game this season.