Murray State goes up against Tennessee

Murray State (1-0) vs. Tennessee (1-0)

Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State and Tennessee both look to put winning streaks together . Murray State won easily 69-49 over Southern on Saturday. Tennessee is coming off a 78-63 win over UNC-Asheville on Tuesday.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Murray State went 8-3 against schools outside its conference, while Tennessee went 13-2 in such games.