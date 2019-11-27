Murray State, Drake meet in Gulf Coast Showcase

Drake (5-2) vs. Murray State (4-2)

Gulf Coast Showcase , Hertz Arena, Estero, Florida; Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake and Murray State will go at it in the Gulf Coast Showcase. Murray State earned a 69-68 win over Weber State in its most recent game, while Drake won 59-56 against Northeastern in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: Murray State’s Tevin Brown has averaged 16.8 points and five rebounds while KJ Williams has put up 13.3 points and 6.7 rebounds. For the Bulldogs, Roman Penn has averaged 11.4 points, six assists and 2.3 steals while Liam Robbins has put up 10.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Penn has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Drake field goals over the last three games. Penn has accounted for 14 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bulldogs have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Racers. Murray State has 34 assists on 76 field goals (44.7 percent) across its past three contests while Drake has assists on 32 of 67 field goals (47.8 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Drake has held opposing teams to 61.1 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all MVC teams.