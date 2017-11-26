Murray St. pulls away from S. Illinois on Stark’s 27 PTs (Nov 25, 2017)

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) Jonathan Stark scored 27 points and Terrell Miller Jr., had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Murray State beat Southern Illinois 81-73 on Saturday night.

Stark, who also passed out eight assists and grabbed five rebounds, was 5-for-10 shooting from 3-point range.

The Racers trailed 37-31 at intermission then outscored Southern Illinois 15-9 and tied it at 46 with Miller’s 3-pointer with 14:35 left. Stark later hit a 3, and Shaq Buchannan made back-to-back 3-pointers for a 69-65 lead with 3:40 to go and the Racers never trailed again. Stark and Buchannan shot a combined 6 of 8 from the free throw line in the last 42 seconds.

Buchanan added 15 points for Murray State (3-1) shooting 6 for 7, and Anthony Smith scored 12 points and made all four of his field goals and all four free throws.

Sean Lloyd Jr., led Southern Illinois (2-2) with 19 points and Kavion Pippen had 12.