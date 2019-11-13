Murray Jr. carries Incarnate Word over Texas Lutheran 86-60

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dwight Murray Jr. came off the bench to score 15 points to carry Incarnate Word to an 86-60 win over Division III-member Texas Lutheran on Tuesday night.

Vincent Miszkiewicz had 12 points for Incarnate Word (1-2). Drew Lutz and Bryce Davis added 10 points apiece.

Sebastian Andrade had 11 points and Jorden Kite added 10 for the Bulldogs.

Incarnate Word plays Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at home on Saturday.