Murphy, Belmont visit Middle Tenn.

Belmont (4-3) vs. Middle Tennessee (3-4)

Murphy Athletic Center, Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Grayson Murphy and Belmont will face Antonio Green and Middle Tennessee. The junior Murphy is averaging 10.8 points and 5.4 assists over the last five games. Green, a senior, has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.4 over his last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Bruins are led by Murphy and Adam Kunkel. Murphy is averaging 10.6 points, nine rebounds and 5.3 assists while Kunkel is putting up 17.9 points per game. The Blue Raiders have been anchored by seniors Green and C.J. Jones, who are scoring 17.4 and 18.4 per game, respectively.MIGHTY MURPHY: Murphy has connected on 31.3 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 12 over his last three games. He’s also converted 52.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Blue Raiders have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Bruins. Middle Tennessee has 46 assists on 78 field goals (59 percent) over its previous three outings while Belmont has assists on 47 of 80 field goals (58.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Middle Tennessee is ranked second in the CUSA with an average of 76.7 possessions per game, but that figure has dropped to 73.4 possessions per game over their four-game losing streak.