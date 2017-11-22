Mt. St. Mary’s outlasts York College 91-80

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) Junior Robinson made all 10 of his free throws and scored a season-high 27 points and freshman Jonah Antonio posted career highs of 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead Mt. St. Mary’s to a 91-80 victory over Division III-member York College (PA) on Tuesday night.

Donald Carey also finished with a double-double for the Mountaineers (2-3), handing out 12 assists to go with 11 points. Greg Alexander hit four 3-pointers and scored 15.

Robinson nailed a 3-pointer on Mt. St. Mary’s first possession and the Mountaineers never trailed. Mt. St. Mary’s knocked down 45.5 percent (15 of 33) of its 3-pointers, led by the 6-of-9 effort from Antonio.

Jared Wagner hit 9 of 16 from the floor, including 3 of 5 from long range, and scored 23 to pace the Spartans. Jason Bady added 14 points and eight rebounds, while Dalton Myers scored 14. Matt Scamuffo finished with 10 points, but was just 1 of 8 from 3-point range.