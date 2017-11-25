Motuzis keeps American on top for 69-64 win over VMI (Nov 25, 2017)

WASHINGTON (AP) Larry Motuzis scored a career-high 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds as American led throughout the second half for a 69-64 win over VMI on Saturday afternoon.

Sa’eed Nelson added 21 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Eagles (2-3). Cheikh Diallo chipped in 10 points.

American held onto a slim lead throughout the second half as VMI got as close as 53-51 with 8:25 to play. Motuzis scored 10 points in the time remaining to help keep the Eagles on top for the win.

VMI surged early in the first half to take a 15-7 lead midway but a layup by Nelson and a 3-pointer by Jesse Little sparked a 17-7 run to finish the period and help boost the Eagles to a 35-29 advantage at the break.

Tyler Creammer had 16 points and 11 rebounds and Greg Parham added 12 points for the Keydets (2-3).