Morrow scores 29 in Hampton’s 72-60 victory

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Jermaine Marrow scored 29 points with seven assists and Hampton defeated Division-II St. Leo 72-60 on Saturday night.

Marrow, who came in as the nation’s fourth-leading scorer at 25.9 per game, was 8-of-18 shooting and made 12 of 14 free throws. Kalin Fisher sank 6 of 11 shots and added 17 points for the Pirates (4-7), who snapped a two-game skid.

The Pirates shot 43 percent and only 3 of 13 from the arc but the Lions hit only 34.5 percent of their shots, including 3 of 25 from distance. Hampton made 25 of 37 free throws to 17 of 25 for St. Leo.

Marrow closed the first half with a 3-point play to give Hampton a 37-30 lead and opened the second half with a 3. The Lions were within seven, 61-54, with 7:26 remaining but got no closer.

Junior Searcy led St. Leo with 14 points.