Morman, McNeil lead Towson to easy win over Frostburg (Nov 13, 2017)
TOWSON, Md. (AP) Deshaun Morman scored 19 points and Jordan McNeil had 17, both career highs, and Towson rolled to an 89-45 win over Division III Frostburg State on Monday night.
Morman made 8 of 10 shots and McNeil 6 of 9, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range. Zane Martin and another reserve, Justin Gorham, had 10 points for the Tigers (1-1).
Tyler Michael had 10 points for the Bobcats.
Michael opened the scoring, but Towson had a 15-2 run in the middle of the first half, most of the points coming at the rim, for a 25-14 lead. The Tigers shot 53 percent (19 of 36) despite going 2 of 9 behind the arc, and led 47-24 at the break. Towson ended up with a 38-18 advantage in the paint.
McNeil had the hot hand in the second half, making all of his 3-pointers. The Tigers had a 53-33 rebounding advantage with Gorham grabbing nine.
