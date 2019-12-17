Morgan State tops Chestnut Hill College 96-72 behind Davis

BALTIMORE (AP) — Stanley Davis scored 28 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Morgan State beat Division II Chestnut Hill College 96-72 on Monday in the first meeting of the teams.

Sherwyn Devonish-Prince added 16 points and Troy Baxter Jr. had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Bears (5-8), who shot 68% from the field in the first half and led 53-26 at halftime. Isaiah Burke added 10 points.

Davis and Devonish-Prince combined for 11 points in the Bears’ opening 16-3 run. Morgan State finished shooting 54%, outrebounded the Griffins 47-23 and outscored them 52-30 in the paint.

James Rider and Trevonn Pitts scored 15 points apiece for the Griffins (0-10). Amir Warrick added 14 points and Scottie Spann had 13.

Morgan State plays a Loyola Marymount next Saturday.