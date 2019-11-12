Morgan State squares off against St. Francis

St. Francis (Pa.) (0-2) vs. Morgan State (1-1)

Hill Field House, Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (Pa.) and Morgan State look to bounce back from losses. St. Francis (Pa.) came up short in a 100-98 overtime game at Richmond on Friday. Morgan State lost 75-57 to Temple on Saturday.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Morgan State’s Stanley Davis, Sherwyn Devonish-Prince Jr. and Isaiah Burke have collectively accounted for 51 percent of all Bears points this season.BRILLIANT BLACKMON: Isaiah Blackmon has connected on 40 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Morgan State is rated second among MEAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.3 percent. The Bears have averaged 13.5 offensive boards per game.