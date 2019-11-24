Morgan State meets Evansville in Bahamas

Morgan State (3-4) vs. Evansville (3-3)

Islands of the Bahamas Showcase , Kendall G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium, Nassau, Bahamas; Sunday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State and Evansville will go at it in the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase. Evansville lost 78-70 to George Washington in its most recent game, while Morgan State came up short in a 62-57 game against Milwaukee in its last outing.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their freshmen this year. DeAndre Williams, K.J. Riley and Artur Labinowicz have collectively accounted for 53 percent of Evansville’s scoring this season. For Morgan State, Stanley Davis, Sherwyn Devonish-Prince Jr. and Isaiah Burke have combined to score 48 percent of the team’s points this season, including 51 percent of all Bears points over their last five.DOMINANT DEANDRE: Williams has connected on 41.7 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 8 over the last five games. He’s also made 76.9 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bears have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Purple Aces. Evansville has 30 assists on 58 field goals (51.7 percent) over its past three matchups while Morgan State has assists on 35 of 65 field goals (53.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Morgan State is rated first among MEAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.6 percent. The Bears have averaged 13.9 offensive boards per game.