Morgan State looks to sweep Coppin State

Coppin State (9-20, 5-9) vs. Morgan State (15-14, 9-5)

Hill Field House, Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State seeks revenge on Morgan State after dropping the first matchup in Baltimore. The teams last met on Jan. 25, when the Bears shot 29.2 percent from the field on the way to the 50-48 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Stanley Davis has averaged 13.7 points and six rebounds to lead the way for the Bears. Troy Baxter is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 10.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The Eagles are led by Koby Thomas, who is averaging 13 points and 6.8 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Davis has been directly responsible for 45 percent of all Morgan State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 20 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Coppin State is 0-12 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 9-8 when scoring at least 63.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bears have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Eagles. Morgan State has 43 assists on 74 field goals (58.1 percent) over its past three contests while Coppin State has assists on 35 of 73 field goals (47.9 percent) during its past three games.

SECOND CHANCES: Morgan State has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 34.3 percent this year. That rate is ranked 23rd in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Coppin State stands at just 23.9 percent (ranked 299th).