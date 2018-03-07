Morgan State holds off SC State 83-80 to advance in MEAC

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) Phillip Carr scored 21 points, Tyler Streeter added 14, including a go-ahead 3-pointer late, and Morgan State nearly blew a 17-point lead but held off South Carolina State 83-80 in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament opener on Tuesday night.

Tiwian Kendley scored 16 points and Martez Cameron grabbed 10 rebounds for the seventh-seeded Bears (12-18), who play No. 2 seed Bethune-Cookman (18-13) in a Wednesday quarterfinal.

Morgan State led by as many as 17 in the first half and 50-35 at halftime, but the No. 10 seed Bulldogs rallied and tied it at 76 on Damani Applewhite’s dunk. Streeter hit a go-ahead 3, but the Bulldogs closed to 81-80 on Patrell Rogers’ layup with 1:04 left. Streeter iced it with two free throws and Rogers missed a 3 to close out the scoring.

James Richardson scored 23 points and Applewhite had 22 for the Bulldogs (10-22).