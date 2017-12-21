Morgan spearheads Cornell past Lafayette 80-71 (Dec 20, 2017)

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) Matt Morgan scored 26 points and Stone Gettings scored 13 with nine rebounds and Cornell downed Lafayette 80-71 on Wednesday night.

The Big Red led 45-35 at intermission before a 7-3 Lafayette run trimmed the deficit to five. Later, Josh Warren hit a jumper, Morgan had consecutive layups and a jumper, Joel Davis scored 10 straight points and Cornell was up 74-60. Lafayette didn’t draw within single digits until 27 seconds remained.

Cornell shot 30 of 62 (48 percent) including 11 of 19 from Morgan. He scored seven of Cornell’s first 12 points. Jack Gordon’s early 3-point play gave Cornell the lead for good with 11:57 before halftime.

Davis added 14 points for Cornell (5-4) and Gordon scored 11.

Matt Klinewski led Lafayette (2-9) with 21 points shooting 8 of 11. Kyle Stout had 17 points and eight rebounds and Alex Petrie scored 12.