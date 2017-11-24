Morgan’s late FTs left Cornell over Toledo 80-77 (Nov 24, 2017)

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) Matt Morgan scored 24 points and Stone Gettings added 21 points, five rebounds and five assists and Cornell held off a late Toledo rally for an 80-77 win on Friday.

Nate Navigato buried a 3-pointer to with 15 seconds left to bring the Rockets within 78-77 before Morgan made a pair of free throws eight seconds later. Tre’Shaun Fletcher missed a 3-pointer and a chance to tie with three seconds left.

Cornell (2-3) led 46-35 at halftime, and maintained an 11-point lead (76-65) with Josh Warren’s layup with 2:56 remaining. But Navigato made the first of his two last 3s, and Jaelan Sanford made a pair of 3s to make it close.

Article continues below ...

Navigato led Toledo (3-2) with 22 points on 6-for-13 shooting from behind the 3-point arc, Fletcher had 20 with 12 boards – six on the offensive end – Luke Knapke had 13 points and Sanford scored 10.