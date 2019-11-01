Morehead St. welcomes Samford in 2019-20 season opener

Samford (0-0) vs. Morehead State (0-0)

Ellis T Johnson Arena, Morehead, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State begins its 2019-20 campaign by hosting the Samford Bulldogs. Samford went 17-16 last year and finished sixth in the SoCon, while Morehead State ended up 13-20 and finished fifth in the OVC.

A YEAR AGO: Samford got a 5-point win over Morehead State when these two teams faced off last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Samford went 10-3 against non-conference schools last season. In those 13 games, the Bulldogs gave up only 68.5 points per game while scoring 76.8 per contest. Morehead State went 2-9 in non-conference play, averaging 70.3 points and allowing 81.5 per game in the process.