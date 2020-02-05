Morehead St. looks to sweep SIUE

Morehead State (11-12, 5-5) vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (5-18, 2-8)

Sam M. Vadalabene Center, Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State goes for the season sweep over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville after winning the previous matchup in Morehead. The teams last played on Jan. 9, when the Eagles outshot Southern Illinois-Edwardsville from the field 45.5 percent to 39.1 percent and made 10 more foul shots en route to the 83-77 victory.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Zeke Moore, Tyresse Williford and Brandon Jackson have combined to score 46 percent of Southern Illinois-Edwardsville’s points this season. For Morehead State, Jordan Walker, Justin Thomas and Djimon Henson have scored 47 percent of the team’s points this season, including 50 percent of all Eagles points over their last five.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Cougars have scored 70 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 61.5 per game they managed in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Walker has connected on 27.9 percent of the 140 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 21 over the last three games. He’s also converted 79.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 71: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville is 0-15 this year when it allows 71 points or more and 5-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 71.

COLD SPELL: Morehead State has lost its last 10 road games, scoring 58.6 points, while allowing 72.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Morehead State has committed a turnover on just 17.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all OVC teams. The Eagles have turned the ball over only 12.4 times per game this season.