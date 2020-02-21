Morehead St. looks to end streak vs Tennessee St.

Tennessee State (16-12, 8-7) vs. Morehead State (12-16, 6-9)

Ellis T Johnson Arena, Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State looks to extend Morehead State’s conference losing streak to five games. Morehead State’s last OVC win came against the Southern Illinois-Edwardsville Cougars 58-49 on Feb. 6. Tennessee State fell 83-62 at Eastern Kentucky in its last outing.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Jordan Walker, Justin Thomas and Djimon Henson have combined to account for 46 percent of Morehead State’s scoring this season. For Tennessee State, Carlos Marshall Jr., Wesley Harris, Jy’lan Washington and Michael Littlejohn have combined to account for 57 percent of all Tennessee State scoring.MIGHTY MARSHALL JR.: Marshall has connected on 30.8 percent of the 146 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 76.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Tennessee State is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 16-6 when scoring at least 62.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Tigers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Eagles. Morehead State has an assist on 36 of 75 field goals (48 percent) across its past three outings while Tennessee State has assists on 42 of 68 field goals (61.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Morehead State has committed a turnover on just 17.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all OVC teams. The Eagles have turned the ball over only 12.3 times per game this season.