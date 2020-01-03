Morehead St. looks for home win vs Tenn. Tech

Tennessee Tech (3-11, 0-1) vs. Morehead State (6-8, 0-1)

Ellis T Johnson Arena, Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State looks for its sixth straight win over Tennessee Tech at Ellis T Johnson Arena. The last victory for the Golden Eagles at Morehead State was a 91-84 win on March 1, 2014.

SAVVY SENIORS: Morehead State’s Justin Thomas, Jordan Walker and Djimon Henson have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 48 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JR.: Jr. Clay has connected on 25.9 percent of the 54 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 18 over the last five games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: Tennessee Tech is 0-8 when it allows at least 74 points and 3-3 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

FLOOR SPACING: Morehead State’s Walker has attempted 85 3-pointers and connected on 27.1 percent of them, and is 6 of 16 over his last three games.

TIGHTENING UP: Tennessee Tech’s offense has turned the ball over 16.1 times per game this year, but is averaging 12.3 turnovers over its last three games.