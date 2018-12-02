Morant’s double-double fuels Murray St. past Prairie View

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Ja Morant made 12 of 14 free throws, scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Murray State beat Prairie View A&M 83-67 on Saturday night.

Shaq Buchanan added 14 points for the Racers. Mike Davis scored 12 and Tevin Brown added 10 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

After Morant’s free throw put Murray State (4-1) ahead 30-28 with 4:52 before halftime, Gary Blackston and Chancellor Ellis made back-to-back 3-pointers and Devonte Patterson made a pair of free throws and the Panthers led 36-30.

The Racers put together an 8-0 run to close the half and, after intermission, Patterson’s jumper tied it at 38. But Morant responded with a dunk and a 3-pointer and Murray State led the rest of the way. Davis’ layup with 13:27 to play extended the lead to 58-42.

Patterson led Prairie View (1-7) with 18 points and Blackston had 14. The Panthers have lost seven straight.