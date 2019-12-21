Morales scores 21 to carry Wagner past Army 82-62

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Morales had a season-high 21 points as Wagner easily defeated Army 82-62 on Saturday.

Curtis Cobb III had 18 points and eight rebounds for Wagner (3-7), which broke its four-game losing streak. Chase Freeman added 14 points.

Alex King had 15 points for the Black Knights (5-6). Lonnie Grayson added 12 points. Josh Caldwell had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Article continues below ...

Wagner plays Fairfield at home next Saturday. Army faces Bucknell on the road next Thursday.