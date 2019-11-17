Montana takes on Montana Tech

Montana Tech vs. Montana (1-2)

Dahlberg Arena, Missoula, Montana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montana Grizzlies are set to battle the Orediggers of NAIA member Montana Tech. Montana lost 64-46 at Arkansas in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Sayeed Pridgett has averaged 20 points, 7.3 rebounds and four assists this year for Montana. Derrick Carter-Hollinger is also a key contributor, with 9.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Sayeed Pridgett has made or assisted on 56 percent of all Montana field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 26 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

A YEAR AGO: Montana earned a 24-point victory over Montana Tech when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Montana went 5-5 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Grizzlies offense put up 68.9 points per matchup in those 10 games.