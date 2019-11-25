Montana State squares off against Colorado Christian

Colorado Christian vs. Montana State (4-2)

Max Worthington Arena, Bozeman, Montana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montana State Bobcats will be taking on the Cougars of Division II Colorado Christian. Montana State lost 69-56 at Grand Canyon in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Harald Frey has averaged 16.7 points, six rebounds and 5.7 assists this year for Montana State. Jubrile Belo has paired with Frey with 12.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Harald Frey has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Montana State field goals over the last three games. Harald Frey has accounted for 12 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Montana State went 2-7 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Bobcats put up 69.4 points per contest across those nine contests.