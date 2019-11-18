Montana State puts streak on line vs Grand Canyon

Montana State (4-1) vs. Grand Canyon (1-3)

Grand Canyon University Arena, Phoenix; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State looks for its fifth straight win of the season as it faces Grand Canyon. Montana State is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak. Grand Canyon is coming off a 67-54 win at home against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The play-making Harald Frey is averaging 17.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and six assists to lead the way for the Bobcats. Jubrile Belo is also a primary contributor, producing 11.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. The Antelopes have been led by Carlos Johnson, who is averaging 13.5 points and 6.8 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Frey has had his hand in 46 percent of all Montana State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 12 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Antelopes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bobcats. Grand Canyon has an assist on 40 of 70 field goals (57.1 percent) over its past three matchups while Montana State has assists on 33 of 63 field goals (52.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Montana State defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 34.8 percent, the 21st-best mark in the country. Grand Canyon has allowed opponents to shoot 47.3 percent from the field through four games (ranked 285th).