Montana looks to extend streak vs Southern Utah

Montana (6-7, 2-0) vs. Southern Utah (8-4, 1-0)

Centrum Arena, Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana looks for its seventh straight conference win against Southern Utah. Montana’s last Big Sky loss came against the Portland State Vikings 81-69 on March 7, 2019. Southern Utah is coming off an 83-81 road win over Portland State in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Montana’s Sayeed Pridgett, Kendal Manuel and Timmy Falls have collectively accounted for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 81 percent of all Grizzlies points over the last five games.SOLID SAYEED: Pridgett has connected on 20 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 73: Montana is 0-5 when opposing teams score 73 or more points. Southern Utah is a perfect 7-0 when its offense scores at least 73 points. The Thunderbirds have averaged 76.3 points per game over their last three.

STREAK STATS: Montana has dropped its last six road games, scoring 59.5 points and allowing 75 points during those contests. Southern Utah is on a four-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 92.8 points while giving up 59.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Utah is ranked second among Big Sky teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.5 percent. The Thunderbirds have averaged 11.2 offensive boards per game.