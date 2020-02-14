Montana looks to extend streak vs Idaho State

Idaho State (6-17, 3-11) vs. Montana (15-10, 11-3)

Dahlberg Arena, Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana looks for its 14th straight win in the head-to-head series over Idaho State. In its last 13 wins against the Bengals, Montana has won by an average of 12 points. Idaho State’s last win in the series came on Dec. 31, 2009, a 67-65 victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: Montana’s Sayeed Pridgett, Derrick Carter-Hollinger and Josh Vazquez have combined to score 45 percent of the team’s points this season, including 43 percent of all Grizzlies scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Pridgett has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Montana field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 41 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Montana is a perfect 8-0 when it holds an opponent to 63 points or fewer. The Grizzlies are 7-10 when opponents score more than 63 points.

STREAK STATS: Idaho State has dropped its last four road games, scoring 71.8 points and allowing 79.5 points during those contests. Montana has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 74.5 points while giving up 63.2.

DID YOU KNOW: Montana has committed a turnover on just 17.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all Big Sky teams. The Grizzlies have turned the ball over only 12 times per game this season and just 8.8 times per game over their four-game winning streak.