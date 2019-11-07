Monmouth visits Hofstra

Monmouth (1-0) vs. Hofstra (0-1)

Mack Sports Complex, Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth faces Hofstra in an early season matchup.

PREVIOUSLY: Hofstra snuck away with a two-point win over Monmouth when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Hofstra limited its 13 non-conference opponents to an average of just 70.1 points per game last season. The Pride offense scored 78.8 points per contest en route to a 9-4 record against competition outside the Colonial Athletic Conference. Monmouth went 1-12 against non-conference schools last season.