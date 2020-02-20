Monmouth looks for road win vs Marist

Monmouth (14-11, 8-6) vs. Marist (6-17, 5-9)

McCann Center, Poughkeepsie, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth looks for its third straight win over Marist at McCann Center. Marist’s last win at home against the Hawks came on Jan. 30, 2014.

Article continues below ...

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Michael Cubbage has put up 10 points and six rebounds to lead the charge for the Red Foxes. Matt Herasme is also a key contributor, producing 8.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. The Hawks are led by Ray Salnave, who is averaging 14.4 points and 4.6 rebounds.SOLID SALNAVE: Salnave has connected on 39.8 percent of the 108 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 26 over the last five games. He’s also converted 86.2 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Monmouth is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 14-5 when scoring at least 63.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Monmouth is a perfect 7-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Hawks are 7-11 when scoring any fewer than 75.

DID YOU KNOW: Monmouth has committed a turnover on just 18.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all MAAC teams. The Hawks have turned the ball over only 13.1 times per game this season.